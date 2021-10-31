Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TPZ has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.82.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at C$18.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 32.52 and a quick ratio of 32.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 179.50. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.40.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.2098816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.