Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the September 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after buying an additional 19,501 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,069.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 114,669 shares during the period. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TYG traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 218,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,204. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

