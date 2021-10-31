Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.00.

TOU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$50.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of TOU traded up C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$44.73. 1,562,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,380. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$16.47 and a 1-year high of C$46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.37 billion and a PE ratio of 9.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$40.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.08.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$723.27 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 5.8899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.76%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.50 per share, with a total value of C$81,249.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,823,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$286,762,105.58. Also, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon bought 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.76 per share, with a total value of C$64,939.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,704 shares in the company, valued at C$3,400,327.04. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 18,984 shares of company stock valued at $627,670.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

