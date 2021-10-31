Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 4,212 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,299% compared to the average daily volume of 301 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter worth $646,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

RTPY opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

