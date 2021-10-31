Transocean (RIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Transocean to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 3.65. Transocean has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transocean stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 175.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,994,272 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of Transocean worth $35,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

