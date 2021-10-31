Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 151.4% from the September 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days.

Shares of TRATF stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20. Traton has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Traton has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

