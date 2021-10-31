Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) issued its earnings results on Friday. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,075.95% and a net margin of 1.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

TZOO stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Travelzoo has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $119.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,168,115.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,555.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 178,387 shares of company stock worth $2,318,764 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Travelzoo stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Travelzoo worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

