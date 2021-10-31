Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 315.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 70,640 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Trex were worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Trex by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Trex by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Trex by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Trex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trex news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,362.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TREX stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $114.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Stephens raised Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

