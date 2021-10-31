Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$3.50 at TD Securities

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark set a C$2.66 price target on Trican Well Service in a research note on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Trican Well Service from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.45.

TSE TCW opened at C$3.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$863.37 million and a P/E ratio of -16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.54. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$3.64.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

