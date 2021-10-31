trivago (TRVG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $115.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.24 million. On average, analysts expect trivago to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get trivago alerts:

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.65 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in trivago stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 536.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in trivago were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRVG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.90.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.