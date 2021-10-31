Trollcoin (TROLL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $23.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,803.39 or 0.99965369 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00060486 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00041848 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.56 or 0.00614158 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

