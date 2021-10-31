TrueChain Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One TrueChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueChain has a total market cap of $12.51 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.85 or 0.00310774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00048361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.24 or 0.00234456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00013551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00096314 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004365 BTC.

TrueChain Coin Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

