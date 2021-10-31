Truist Lowers WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $180.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Truist from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.57.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of WEX opened at $149.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. WEX has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of WEX by 15.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of WEX by 12.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 45,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of WEX by 12.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WEX by 5.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 359.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.