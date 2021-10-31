Truist Securiti Comments on BancorpSouth Bank’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $35.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 123.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 274.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 94,122 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

