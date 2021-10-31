Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 530.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,210 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ONEM. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,900 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,205,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,839,000 after purchasing an additional 987,439 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,303,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,329,000 after purchasing an additional 833,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,923,000 after purchasing an additional 611,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEM opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

ONEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.59.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $65,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

