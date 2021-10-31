Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $2.26 Million in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108,218 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.22% of Forestar Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $19.57 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

