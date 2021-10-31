Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 8,448 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in AECOM by 1,645.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in AECOM by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AECOM by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM opened at $68.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. AECOM has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

