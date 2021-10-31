Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 195,035 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195,035 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

