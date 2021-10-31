Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Short Interest Update

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the September 30th total of 246,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tuniu during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Tuniu during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tuniu by 12.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tuniu by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tuniu by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 27,124 shares in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tuniu stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.33. 100,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,950. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $172.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.46. Tuniu has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 211.49% and a negative return on equity of 61.97%.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

