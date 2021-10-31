Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given “Buy” Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

TWLO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $454.83.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $291.36 on Thursday. Twilio has a 1 year low of $254.82 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $4,942,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total value of $1,633,234.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

