Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Update

Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the September 30th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Twin Vee PowerCats stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. Twin Vee PowerCats has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.02.

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.

