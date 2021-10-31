Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at KeyCorp

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a positive rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.86.

TWTR stock opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $470,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,662 shares of company stock worth $7,495,534. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

