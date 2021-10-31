Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $11,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TYL opened at $543.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $546.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $483.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.20. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TYL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.84.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.