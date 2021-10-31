Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,372 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,840,000 after buying an additional 14,555 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 31,952 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $83.76. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.06.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,791 shares of company stock worth $4,983,475. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

