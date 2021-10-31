U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.40. The firm has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 60.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

