U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Down to $10.93

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.93, but opened at $10.01. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 14,876 shares.

SLCA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $723.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.29 and a beta of 3.25.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $293,064.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $198,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 120.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,745,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,684 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,431.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 578,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,215,357 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after buying an additional 536,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,133 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,918,000 after buying an additional 404,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 77.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after buying an additional 315,805 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

