U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Short Interest Up 128.3% in October

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 128.3% from the September 30th total of 770,800 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 37,650,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,484,642,000 after buying an additional 27,646,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,146,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,391.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of USWS stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. U.S. Well Services has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Well Services will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.