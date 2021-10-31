Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €74.00 ($87.06) to €72.00 ($84.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a €70.00 ($82.35) target price (down previously from €84.00 ($98.82)) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €56.80 ($66.82) to €55.40 ($65.18) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $21.34.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

