UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,541 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 471,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $170,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 485.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Shares of ANET opened at $409.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $369.39 and a 200 day moving average of $357.45. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.35 and a 52-week high of $411.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.17, for a total value of $6,950,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,698 shares of company stock valued at $112,717,038. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

