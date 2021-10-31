UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $197.22 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,161,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 143,125 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $197,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after buying an additional 66,744 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 18,758 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,156,000 after buying an additional 1,510,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB opened at $32.26 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.