UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 238,941 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,792,221 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 238,941 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $177,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,791,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after acquiring an additional 425,886 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FCX opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

