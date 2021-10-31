UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 367,129 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,186,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 367,129 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of PTC worth $167,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in PTC by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.09.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $127.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.81.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

