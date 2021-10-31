UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 61,965 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,965 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 3.14% of MSA Safety worth $203,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,039,000 after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,931,000 after acquiring an additional 144,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,980,000 after acquiring an additional 75,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 511,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952 in the last 90 days. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $153.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 0.94. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $129.37 and a 52-week high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.60.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

