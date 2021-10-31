UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,273,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $159,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 102.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

