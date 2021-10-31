UBS Group Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €325.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Linde in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Linde in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on Linde in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) target price on Linde in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €282.00 ($331.76) target price on Linde in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €280.74 ($330.28).

Shares of LIN stock opened at €278.50 ($327.65) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €262.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €251.09. Linde has a 12-month low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 12-month high of €271.55 ($319.47). The firm has a market cap of $143.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.92.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

