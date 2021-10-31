UBS Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €117.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($120.59) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Puma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €114.47 ($134.67).

ETR:PUM opened at €107.30 ($126.24) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €102.58 and a 200-day moving average of €98.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19. Puma has a 52 week low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 52 week high of €109.70 ($129.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

