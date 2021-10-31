UBS Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,860 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RDSB has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,148.64 ($28.07).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,685 ($22.01) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £130.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,524.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,421.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 894.45 ($11.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

