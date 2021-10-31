UGAS Price Reaches $0.0119 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. UGAS has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $293,385.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UGAS has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00048344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.31 or 0.00228435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00095787 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

