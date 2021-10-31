Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.33.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,599,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 230.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

