Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Update

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the September 30th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,158,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of UATG opened at $0.03 on Friday. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Get Umbra Applied Technologies Group alerts:

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products, and services for defense, civil, and commercial applications in United States and internationally. The firm operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Information Systems & Global Solutions, Biotech, Alternative & Renewable Energy, and Intelligence Systems.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.