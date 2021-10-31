Umbrella Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.47 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $50.43 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001127 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00068848 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010184 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

