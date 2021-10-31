Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives $60.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UMICY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Umicore from €62.00 ($72.94) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Umicore in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. Umicore has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.2236 per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

About Umicore

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

