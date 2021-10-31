Unifi Protocol DAO Hits Market Capitalization of $53.48 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for $11.36 or 0.00018419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $53.48 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00101974 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000690 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00016788 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.52 or 0.00422548 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00049405 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009173 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,709,091 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.