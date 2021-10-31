Unisocks (SOCKS) Price Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $29.66 million and $2,422.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for about $98,198.73 or 1.61030914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00048777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.57 or 0.00227235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00096636 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

