United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Lowered by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $628,336,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,851,000. Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 357,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,421,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $213.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.53. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

