United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $241.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $224.00 to $241.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UPS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.16.

NYSE:UPS opened at $213.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.53. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

