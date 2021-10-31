UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $477.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UnitedHealth’s shares have outperformed the industry in a year. The company's top line has been growing and the momentum should continue in the years ahead on the back of its strong market position and attractive core business that continues to be driven by new deals, renewed agreements and expansion of service offerings. Its solid health services segment provides diversification benefits. A sturdy balance sheet and solid cash generation abilities enable investments and prudent capital deployment. A strong 2021 view instills investor optimism. For the current year, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues and earnings are expected to improve by 11.4% and 11.6%, respectively. Its third-quarter earnings beat estimates driven by growing revenues. However, softness in commercial business due to the COVID-induced volatilities persists.”

UNH has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $470.29.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $460.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $417.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.25. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $299.60 and a 12 month high of $461.39.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $8,543,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 71,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 36.6% during the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

