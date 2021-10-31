Univar Solutions (UNVR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Univar Solutions to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Univar Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UNVR opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Univar Solutions stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

