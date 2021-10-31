Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,143 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Univest Financial by 31.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 57,305 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Univest Financial by 31.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Univest Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,482 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Univest Financial by 147.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 34,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Univest Financial by 49.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 102,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $28.70 on Friday. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

