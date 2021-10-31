UNUS SED LEO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.68 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and $2.68 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for about $3.26 or 0.00005362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.73 or 0.00313631 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000406 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

